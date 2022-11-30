Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADI opened at $163.89 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $188.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.11 and a 200-day moving average of $155.39.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,990 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.95.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

