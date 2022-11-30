Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000,000 after buying an additional 37,323 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,145,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SNA stock opened at $239.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.44 and its 200-day moving average is $216.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $243.92.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,683 shares of company stock worth $9,671,092 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

