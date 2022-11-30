Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 11,817 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) by 161.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,449,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,461,000 after buying an additional 70,574 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 3,805.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 30,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 918.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IUS stock opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

