Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 20,024 iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 104.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $387,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,921,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $14,107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period.

HYBB opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03.

