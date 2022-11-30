Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $63,123,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,300,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56,558 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $338.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.09. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

