VVS Finance One Day Volume Hits $500,181.35 (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $108.71 million and approximately $500,181.35 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VVS Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.51 or 0.06827811 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00506663 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.56 or 0.30817647 BTC.

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,544,062,995,607 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,230,931,425,886 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VVS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VVS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.