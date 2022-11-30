Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 795 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 212,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 26.2% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Sysco by 14.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 42,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Sysco by 27.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insider Activity at Sysco

Sysco Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.29.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

