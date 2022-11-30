Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 795 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 212,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 26.2% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Sysco by 14.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 42,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Sysco by 27.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.
Shares of Sysco stock opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.29.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
