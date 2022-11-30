Wade G W & Inc. Buys 25,166 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,166 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,219,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,976,000 after acquiring an additional 258,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after buying an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $193.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.14.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.