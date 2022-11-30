Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 2,306 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $113.17 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $141.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.48 and a 200-day moving average of $110.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

