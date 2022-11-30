Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 3,167 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPEM. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $799,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.38 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86.

