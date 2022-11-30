Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 56,577 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,817 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,577 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 1,476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast Dividend Announcement

CMCSA opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $153.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

