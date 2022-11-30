Wade G W & Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $873,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,845,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 100,778 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,053,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,295,000 after purchasing an additional 185,214 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average of $87.10.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

