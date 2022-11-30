Wade G W & Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $145.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

