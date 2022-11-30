Waltonchain (WTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.39 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $18.39 million and $1.32 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,338,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,363,517 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

