WAXE Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. In the last week, WAXE has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for about $57.95 or 0.00344198 BTC on popular exchanges. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $49,599.53 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WAXE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,154.24 or 0.06858700 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00505089 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.08 or 0.30722404 BTC.

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAXE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAXE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.