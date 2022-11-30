WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 223,650 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 223,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,120,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,303,000 after acquiring an additional 890,395 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,550,000 after acquiring an additional 683,580 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after buying an additional 821,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,352,000 after buying an additional 60,819 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

