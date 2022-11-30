WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 35.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Open Text by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 176.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC downgraded Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Open Text in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Open Text Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.