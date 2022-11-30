WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 167,029 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,029 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.05% of Health Catalyst worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Health Catalyst by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 667.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 197,078 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,998,370.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 900,140 shares in the company, valued at $9,127,419.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $44.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.85 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

HCAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.53.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

