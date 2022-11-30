WCM Investment Management LLC Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,029 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.05% of Health Catalyst worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,249,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 32.2% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 276,432 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 21.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after purchasing an additional 174,954 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 326.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1,339.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 149,001 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 197,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,370.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,127,419.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.85 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.
