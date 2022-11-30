WCM Investment Management LLC Invests $11.22 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 223,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $62.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

