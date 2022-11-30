WCM Investment Management LLC Invests $11.44 Million in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 283,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Caesars Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $77,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 12.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 982.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $97.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.19.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

