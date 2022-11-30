WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,513 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $11,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 107.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Saia by 150.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Saia by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $234.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $344.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.35 and its 200 day moving average is $207.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Saia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Saia to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

