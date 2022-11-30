Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Home Point Capital (HMPT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Home Point Capital (NASDAQ: HMPT):

11/23/2022 – Home Point Capital was given a new $2.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/21/2022 – Home Point Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $4.00 to $3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Home Point Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $2.50.

11/11/2022 – Home Point Capital was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.00.

10/4/2022 – Home Point Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.00 to $1.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Home Point Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. Home Point Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $218.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Point Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Home Point Capital by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Home Point Capital by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.