Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aroundtown (AT1)

Aroundtown (ETR: AT1) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/30/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €3.00 ($3.09) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/30/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €5.20 ($5.36) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

11/29/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €2.40 ($2.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/29/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €4.80 ($4.95) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/29/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €2.00 ($2.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/28/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €3.50 ($3.61) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/25/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €3.80 ($3.92) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/24/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €2.00 ($2.06) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/21/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €2.70 ($2.78) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/18/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €2.40 ($2.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/1/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €2.00 ($2.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/12/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €2.50 ($2.58) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Aroundtown Price Performance

ETR AT1 traded down €0.20 ($0.21) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €2.34 ($2.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,697,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. Aroundtown SA has a 1 year low of €1.73 ($1.79) and a 1 year high of €5.74 ($5.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.99.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Further Reading

