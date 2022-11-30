Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) shot up 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $15.93. 5,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,086,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on WB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.
Weibo Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in Weibo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 27,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 231,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,688,000 after acquiring an additional 65,731 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,944,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,451,000 after acquiring an additional 828,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
Featured Articles
