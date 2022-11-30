Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) shot up 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $15.93. 5,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,086,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $450.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in Weibo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 27,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 231,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,688,000 after acquiring an additional 65,731 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,944,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,451,000 after acquiring an additional 828,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

