Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 1,413,060 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413,060 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.21% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $247,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,559 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,322,000 after purchasing an additional 718,969 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,318,000 after purchasing an additional 305,026 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,520,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,302,000 after purchasing an additional 355,313 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $63.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19.

