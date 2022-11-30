Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,939,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728,548 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $383,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $89.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

