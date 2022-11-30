Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $221.86 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,083,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CME Group were worth $221,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CME Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,110 shares of company stock worth $1,025,775 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $174.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.58 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.83 and its 200 day moving average is $191.34.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. UBS Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.