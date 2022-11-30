Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $262.06 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806,647 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $262,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

COWZ stock opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83.

