Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $295.66 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,144,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 442,354 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.56% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $295,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,728,514. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

ICE opened at $105.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.75. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $138.46. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

