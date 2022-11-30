Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,826,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,793 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $338,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,315,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,364,000 after acquiring an additional 384,037 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 14,734 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,683,000 after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average of $71.20.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.