Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 161,441 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,889,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 161,441 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.10% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $370,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

