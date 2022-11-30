Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 499,655 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 499,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.34% of Booking worth $238,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 21.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 11.1% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 31.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,017.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,818.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,915.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $37.70 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

