Wells Fargo & Company Raises Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $260.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CASY. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $269.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.25.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.4 %

CASY opened at $237.06 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $243.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.47.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $6,025,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

