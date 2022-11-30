Wells Fargo & Company Raises Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $95.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.

EMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of EMR opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.52. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

