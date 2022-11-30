Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of WEA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.52. 19,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,914. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
