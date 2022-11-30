Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of WEA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.52. 19,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,914. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,788 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

