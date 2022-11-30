Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.
Westwood Holdings Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance
NYSE WHG opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WHG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westwood Holdings Group (WHG)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.