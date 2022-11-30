Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Westwood Holdings Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

NYSE WHG opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WHG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

