Weyerhaeuser Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Weyerhaeuser has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.