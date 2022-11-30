Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Trading Up 0.2%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,282.50 ($39.27) and last traded at GBX 3,215 ($38.46). Approximately 987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,210 ($38.40).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($35.89) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,962.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,966.12. The firm has a market cap of £14.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,175.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

About Wheaton Precious Metals

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

