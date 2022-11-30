Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Trading Up 0.2%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,282.50 ($39.27) and last traded at GBX 3,215 ($38.46). Approximately 987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,210 ($38.40).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($35.89) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 3.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,962.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,966.12. The firm has a market cap of £14.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,175.86.
Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
Read More
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.