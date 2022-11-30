WhiteCoin Market Cap Hits $43.05 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0578 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $43.05 million and $711,422.24 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.41 or 0.00458584 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00034168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00022918 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001253 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00018922 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001178 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.