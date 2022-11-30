Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 65.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $473.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities dropped their target price on Whitestone REIT to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

