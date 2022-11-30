Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) Price Target Cut to C$0.10

Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.20 to C$0.10 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Wildpack Beverage Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WLDPF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.08. 26,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,165. Wildpack Beverage has a 52 week low of 0.06 and a 52 week high of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.14.

Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.03 by -0.02.

About Wildpack Beverage

Wildpack Beverage Inc engages in can filling and decorating business. The company offers can sleeving and labelling; beverage co-packing; can packaging; and private label services, as well as warehousing services. It also engages in the sourcing and brokering of aluminum cans, can ends, cartons, trays, and tertiary packaging.

