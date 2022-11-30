William Blair Weighs in on Biodesix, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Biodesix in a report issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biodesix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biodesix’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 723.65% and a negative net margin of 162.97%.

Biodesix Trading Down 2.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biodesix

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $1.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.14. Biodesix has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biodesix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 59,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biodesix news, Director Hany Massarany bought 130,434 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,624.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman John Patience acquired 1,739,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,550,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,055.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hany Massarany acquired 130,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $149,999.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,624.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,604 shares of company stock worth $12,068. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Further Reading

