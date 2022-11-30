Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) to Issue GBX 4.40 Dividend

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Wincanton Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WIN stock opened at GBX 372 ($4.45) on Wednesday. Wincanton has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270.50 ($3.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 426.50 ($5.10). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 334.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 354.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £463.30 million and a P/E ratio of 939.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

