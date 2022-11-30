WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $64.92

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.92 and traded as high as $69.23. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $68.80, with a volume of 171,311 shares.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXJ. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 266.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

