WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the October 31st total of 254,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3,103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGRW traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.92. 11,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,323. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.95.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

