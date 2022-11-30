WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the October 31st total of 254,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3,103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.
Shares of NASDAQ DGRW traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.92. 11,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,323. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.95.
