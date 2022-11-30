Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.24

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.24 and traded as high as $19.24. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 4,000 shares.
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers.
