Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $200.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Workday to $212.00 in a report on Monday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.21.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Down 1.3 %

WDAY opened at $143.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.42. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $285.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Workday will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $34,988.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 241.4% during the first quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 18.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 11.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 33.2% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.