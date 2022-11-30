Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $300.12 or 0.01759516 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $911.96 million and $79.37 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,038,708 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

