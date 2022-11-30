Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for $298.37 or 0.01772333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $912.09 million and $72.79 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,056,867 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

